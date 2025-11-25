German foreign minister warns Russia could attack NATO by 2029

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul warned Tuesday that Russia could be in a position to attack a NATO country within the next four years.

"Our intelligence services are telling us urgently that Russia is at least creating the option of a war against NATO by 2029 at the latest," Wadephul told the Berlin Foreign Policy Forum.

He argued that Russia's "imperial" ambitions extend far beyond Ukraine, as Moscow has significantly expanded its military capabilities and ramped up weapons production in recent years.

"Russia has largely geared its economy and society toward war. At the same time, Russia is recruiting more soldiers than it currently needs," Wadephul said, adding that almost one additional division is being recruited every month.

"These divisions, without a doubt, have their sights set on us—on the European Union, on NATO. The threat to our country from Russia is no longer a distant concern; it is already a reality," Wadephul said.

He accused Moscow of using "hybrid war" tactics against NATO allies, including airspace violations, sabotage, and disinformation campaigns designed to destabilize these countries.





