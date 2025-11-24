Macron says Africa can no longer be continent of simple resource extraction

France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint press conference with Gabon's President following their meeting in Libreville on November 23, 2025. (AFP Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated Sunday his country's resolve to reorient its approach to Africa, saying he supports "win-win partnerships" for the continent, respectful of everyone's interests.

Macron made the comments after meeting with Gabonese counterpart Brice Oligui Nguema in the capital Libreville, on the third leg of his African tour.

He said since his remarks in Burkina Faso during his first term at the end of 2017, he still believes in a reinvented partnership for Africa, "in a relationship that is respectful, where we must be exemplary to each other and where situations must lead to win-win partnerships."

Macron said: "Africa can no longer be a continent of simple resource extraction," requiring building new cooperation models in a wide range of areas such as energy and infrastructure development.

Hailing the transition process in Gabon, Macron said he was happy to return to the country and recalled the 2023 coup that brought Nguema to power as a turning point in Gabon's political history.

"You opened a new era based on renewal, inclusiveness, and the plurality of opinions that our two countries deeply share. And it is for this reason that France has, from the very beginning, supported the transition," he said.

Security is a historical pillar in the France-Gabon cooperation.

Macron said their defense partnership has been totally transformed, with France responding to the expression of needs of the Gabonese armed forces with more training, joint programs, joint exercises, and equipment programs.

After assuming power, Nguema renewed defense cooperation between the two countries.

The French Development Agency is also involved in the renovation of the Trans-Gabon Railway, said to be vital for the economy and passenger transport.

President Nguema said Macron's visit testified to a common desire to make a new start, to build cooperation based on trust, dialogue and equality in a win-win perspective.

Beyond this political transition, he said, Gabon has embarked on an ambitious economic transformation, focused on the development of its resources and the improvement of the living conditions of its population.

Macron's visit to Gabon aimed at "strengthening and renewing" the bilateral partnership, two years after the ouster of former President Ali Bongo.

He began the latest African tour in Mauritius and South Africa. He is expected to visit Angola on Monday.