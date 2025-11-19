Russia to cut Poland’s diplomatic presence after Gdansk consulate closure

Russia will reduce Poland's diplomatic and consular presence in the country after Warsaw shut the Russian Consulate General in Gdansk, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"As a reciprocal measure, the Russian side will reduce Poland's diplomatic and consular presence in Russia," Zakharova told the Russian state-run Tass news agency.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski earlier in the day announced the closure of the Gdansk post, the last operating Russian consulate in Poland.

Warsaw previously shut the Russian consulates in Poznan and Krakow in late 2024 and mid-2025, citing what it described as acts of sabotage allegedly organized by Moscow.

Russia responded at the time by closing Poland's consulates in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad.

Poland currently retains one consulate general in Irkutsk, alongside its embassy and consular section in Moscow.

Russia, until the latest closure, maintained an embassy in Warsaw and a consulate in Gdansk.





