Poland to cooperate with Ukraine against Russia’s sabotage actions on its soil

Poland will work with Ukraine to counter what it says are Rus s ian sabotage operations on its territory, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

"Today with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we agreed forms of cooperation between Polish and Ukrainian special services and state railways," he said on US social media company X.

Tusk added: "The goal will be identification of people suspected of collaborating with Russia and prevention of acts of sabotage."

Polish authorities said they detained the first suspect linked to what they described as an "unprecedented act of sabotage" on the Warsaw-Lublin railway line.

On Monday, Poland announced that a section of rail track on the route had been intentionally damaged. On Tuesday, officials said two Ukrainian nationals working for Russian intelligence were behind the attack.

Earlier on Wednesday, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz announced Operation Horizon, a new plan that includes mobilizing up to 10,000 soldiers to protect critical infrastructure and respond to sabotage attempts Poland attributes to Russian intelligence activity.