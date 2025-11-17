French president hails Ukraine’s Rafale jet acquisition as ‘new step’ in bilateral cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday welcomed a new deal with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Kyiv's acquisition of 100 Rafale fighter jets as a "new step" in their bilateral cooperation.

"Today, we are taking a new step. With this agreement, we continue to invest in bringing our defense industries closer together and integrating them further in order to continue supporting Ukraine," Macron said during a joint conference with Zelenskyy at the Elysee Palace.

Their joint conference came hours after they signed a Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Acquisition of Defense Equipment for Ukraine at the Villacoublay military airport, in France's northern department Yvelines.

"This document enables Ukraine to procure military equipment from France's defense industrial and technological base, including 100 Rafale F4 aircraft by 2035 for Ukraine's combat aviation, SAMP/T air-defense systems, air-defense radars, air-to-air missiles, and aerial bombs," Zelenskyy had also said through US social media company X.

Macron noted that the agreement provides for both an immediate strengthening of bilateral cooperation and a long-term plan over the next 10 years, including the acquisition of decisive short-term capabilities, citing immediate deliveries such as drones, drone interceptors, guided bombs, and production commitments by the end of this year and over the next three years.

He reaffirmed that they built the declaration on the "intensification" of their defense cooperation and commitment to stand by Ukraine, by helping it defend itself and strengthen its army and capabilities.

"I also welcome the signing of a €475-million ($550-million) contract between Alstom and the Ukrainian Railway Company, UZ, for the supply of 55 locomotives to Ukraine, with financing from the IBRD (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development) and the World Bank," he also announced.

Macron further welcomed the signing of the intergovernmental agreement on strengthening bilateral cooperation, covering a range of strategic sectors, from energy to transport, as well as water and defense.

"This agreement demonstrates France's determination to place its industrial and technological excellence at the service of Ukraine's defense and therefore at the service of Europe," he underscored.

Macron also stressed the objective remained to deploy a reassurance force set back from the line of contact and, once a ceasefire was secured, to safeguard Ukrainian sovereignty and strengthen its armed forces to deter further Russian aggression.

"I want to say here — and the discussions we have had have shown this — that we are ready, that the work is progressing at full speed, and that by Christmas we will have passed a new and decisive stage in this matter," he said.

Macron added that having Europeans united with the US and other key partners in applying pressure on Russia was a "turning point" expected to produce results.

"I hope that peace will be achieved before 2027, and I believe that the past few months have been marked by decisions that were true turning points," he said.

Macron further reiterated the need for the EU to continue providing Ukraine with "predictable and stable long-term financial support."

He added that Ukraine's path toward the bloc would be "demanding," requiring efforts and deep reforms on the rule of law, transparency, governance, and the fight against corruption.

"I have confidence in the determination of the Ukrainian people to carry them out successfully, and I have confidence in President Zelenskyy to do so.

"France will support this process with consistency, high standards, confidence, and candor, because a strong, democratic Ukraine, integrated into the Union, will also make Europe stronger," Macron also noted.