Vodafone warns German customers of scam calls in run-up to Christmas

In an attempt to prevent mobile phone users in Germany from falling victim to fraudsters, the network operator Vodafone has issued warnings on a large scale.

"Caution: Possible fraud!" was displayed on mobile phones in Germany for some 41 million calls between the end of April and mid-November, the company said on Saturday.



On average, there were about 210,000 warnings per day. Recently, the number of daily warnings has increased slightly. The warnings are intended to ensure that those called become cautious and do not disclose personal data or hand over money.



The police have also warned of scam calls.



The issue mainly concerns foreign numbers, but also German numbers. According to the information provided, the acceptance rate for the 41 million calls for which warnings were issued was only 12%.



For anonymous calls - that is, calls where no number appears on the display - the acceptance rate is 60%, according to Vodafone.



"The threat of fraud on the internet and over the phone is omnipresent," said Vodafone Germany's chief executive, Marcel de Groot.



With regard to the run-up to Christmas, when there are usually more scam attempts, the manager advises particular caution. "Especially towards Christmas, this means: To protect oneself, it is important to remain vigilant, not to disclose personal information and to ignore suspicious calls or messages."



For the warnings, Vodafone relies on its own database, in which dubious numbers are stored. These include hotlines that aggressively promote products and services without having the necessary consumer consent for the call. Criminals are also among the callers who want to obtain personal data or money under false pretences.



De Groot said that technology can offer protection. "But it is also clear that is not enough: We all should be vigilant in everyday life about who we are dealing with on the other end of the line."












