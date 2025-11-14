UK defense minister warns of ‘new era of threat’ as E5 alliance steps up coordination

UK Defense Minister John Healey has warned that Europe is facing a "new era of threat" as "Russian aggression is growing, (and) the war in Ukraine continues to rage."

Speaking alongside counterparts from the E5 group—France, Germany, Italy, and Poland—Healey said in Berlin that "the threats against our nations and against Europe have only increased with reckless drone incursions into Poland, Russian jets flying over Estonia, and NATO nations consulting through Article Four, not once, but twice."

He said the E5 is now "more important… than it was a year ago," adding that member states would "continue to strengthen the E5 in the year ahead."

The UK, he said, "takes the defense of Europe extremely seriously," pledging action both through NATO and bilateral deployments with E5 allies.

He also confirmed new counter-drone deployments following recent attacks, noting specialists have already been sent to Denmark and Belgium, while members of 12 Regiment are now operating in Finland.

The 12 Regiment is a UK Army air-defense unit specialized in detecting and neutralizing drones.

Across at least ten European countries, including Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Germany, reports of unidentified drones flying over airspace have surged in recent months, raising concerns about broader NATO and EU air-defense vulnerabilities.