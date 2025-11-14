Pope asked to remove Belgian archbishop in abuse victims' letter

Belgian survivors of sexual abuse in the Catholic Church have formally asked Pope Leo XIV to remove Archbishop Luc Terlinden from his position, Flemish broadcaster VRT News reported on Friday.

"The current administration under Archbishop Terlinden has continuously inflicted harm on victims, the faithful and the Church itself," read their letter to the pope, according to VRT. "His handling of the abuse crisis is marked by a lack of empathy, a lack of decisiveness and a leadership style focused on protecting the institution rather than addressing the harm done."

The letter was made public after a 2.5-hour meeting last weekend between 15 survivors and Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, during which they discussed financial compensation and measures to protect victims in the future.

Terlinden currently serves as Belgium's main point of contact for abuse victims and assists them in communication with Catholic Church authorities.

But his position in this role, according to the letter, "actively hinders the sincere and compassionate work of well-meaning individuals at the grassroots level of the Church who strive to support those who suffer."

This is not the first time Terlinden's role has been questioned by abuse survivors. Earlier this year, after a meeting with a Vatican delegation, they said the archbishop did not fully grasp their experiences.



