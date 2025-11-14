GERMANYS MERZ CALLS FOR CLOSER EU–TÜRKIYE TIES

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday called for closer EU-Türkiye ties and expressed support for efforts toward a political settlement of the Cyprus problem.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin with the Greek Cypriot Administration leader, Merz said they discussed Nicosia's program for its upcoming six-month EU presidency, which begins in January.

"We also exchanged views on relations with the EU and Türkiye. Given the geopolitical situation, I emphasized the need for cooperation with Türkiye," Merz said.

"I also informed him about my recent visit to Ankara, and we discussed with the president further opportunities for closer ties between Türkiye and the European Union," he added.

Merz thanked Greek Cypriot Administration leader Nikos Christodoulides for taking "a very constructive approach" on this matter ahead of assuming the EU's rotating presidency. He noted that he is aware of Nicosia's concerns.

During his visit to Türkiye's capital Ankara last month, Chancellor Merz said the world is entering a "new geopolitical phase" marked by fierce competition among great powers. He proposed reviving a strategic dialogue between Europe and Türkiye and enhancing cooperation in defense, the economy, and energy.

On Friday, he reiterated the strategic importance of EU candidate Türkiye for Europe in foreign and security policy. "Türkiye is an important NATO partner. Türkiye has played a significant role in efforts to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip," Merz said. However, he also noted that EU membership requires fulfilling the bloc's political criteria for candidate countries.

CYPRUS SETTLEMENT



When asked about Germany's potential role in easing tensions between the Turkish and Greek Cypriot sides and reviving diplomatic efforts toward a settlement, Chancellor Merz said he and Christodoulides reviewed various options and concrete proposals on the matter.

"The president asked me to help. We discussed a very concrete proposal, which I received with interest. We could take a step in this direction during the (Greek) Cypriot EU presidency, and I expressed the German government's readiness to actively participate in this process," Merz said.

"I was also personally honored that the president emphasized Germany's role—and my personal role—in this matter. We will now try to achieve initial small steps forward in the coming weeks. I am ready to take on this task, along with my staff, to help overcome the island's division, at least in some areas, step by step," he said.

The Greek Cypriot leader did not disclose details about his proposal but said they will take a positive approach during their presidency and seek to bring a positive outcome for all sides concerned.

"We would like to achieve a mutually beneficial situation. I repeat, this applies both to the Cyprus issue and to European-Turkish relations. I hope we can achieve truly positive results," Christodoulides said.