Belgium to close 8 diplomatic missions in major overhaul

Belgium will close eight diplomatic missions as part of a major restructuring of its foreign representation aimed at making the country's diplomatic network "broader, more resilient and future-oriented," Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot announced on Friday.

The decision was taken after what Prevot described as the first comprehensive review of Belgium's global diplomatic presence in more than a decade, according to a statement. The reform also includes the opening of five new posts and the reinforcement of around 20 existing missions.

Under the plan, Belgium will close its missions in Sarajevo (Bosnia-Herzegovina), Conakry (Guinea), Bamako (Mali), Maputo (Mozambique), Havana (Cuba), Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Guangzhou (China) and Kuwait City (Kuwait).

"These closures in no way diminish the importance we attach to maintaining bilateral relations with the countries concerned. This is not the end of our diplomatic relations with them," Prevot said, adding that relations will continue through regional embassies or special envoys.

Prevot said consular services for Belgian citizens will remain accessible, adding that the posts scheduled for closure will receive support during the transition throughout 2026 and 2027.

The ministry said the savings generated by the closures will be reinvested into strengthening understaffed missions and creating a pool of "flying diplomats" who can be deployed rapidly during crises or temporary staff shortages.

Alongside the closures, Belgium will open new embassies in Tirana (Albania), Windhoek (Namibia), Muscat (Oman) and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), and appoint a permanent representative to the African Union as an observer in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

An ambassador for Syria will also be appointed, residing in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.



