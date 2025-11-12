UN report warns of deepening hunger crisis in 16 global hotspots

A new joint report by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Program (WFP) warned Wednesday that acute food insecurity is worsening across 16 global hunger hotspots, with millions at risk of famine between November 2025 and May 2026.

According to the Hunger Hotspots report, conflict and violence are the main drivers of hunger in 14 of the affected areas.

The countries and territories of highest concern included Haiti, Mali, Palestine, South Sudan, Sudan, and Yemen, where populations face an imminent risk of catastrophic hunger. Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Myanmar, Nigeria, Somalia, and Syria are listed as "very high concern," while Burkina Faso, Chad, Kenya, and Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh are also facing severe conditions.

The report warned that "time is quickly running out to avert widespread starvation" as humanitarian funding remains critically low. As of late October, only $10.5 billion of the $29 billion required to assist those most at risk had been received, forcing agencies to cut food rations and suspend nutrition and school feeding programs.

"The world's early warning systems work-this is fundamental for early action," FAO Director-General QU Dongyu said. "We must move from reacting to crises, to preventing them. Investing in livelihoods, resilience and social protection before hunger peaks will save lives and resources. Famine prevention is not just a moral duty - it is a smart investment in long-term peace and stability. Peace is a prerequisite for food security and the right to food is a basic human right."

"We are on the brink of a completely preventable hunger catastrophe that threatens widespread starvation in multiple countries," said WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain.

The FAO and WFP called for urgent funding, political will, and unimpeded humanitarian access to prevent famine before it is too late.





