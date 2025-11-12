Lithuania rejects Belarus’ dictate on border negotiations

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys on Tuesday rejected pursuing border talks under Belarus' conditions, after President Alexander Lukashenko ordered his government to engage with Lithuanian officials.

"I don't think we should frame the issue that way, and that's not how it will be decided by the government. It is not Lukashenko who sets the conditions for who should meet with whom or what should be done," Budrys said, broadcaster LRT reported, citing the news website 15min.lt.

He noted that they have their own "fundamental principles" in foreign policy and their own tactics.

Budrys' statement came after Lithuania shut the border last month, accusing Minsk of facilitating cigarette smuggling using hot balloons.

"All the measures we are applying at the border will be reviewed, taking into account the situation in the air," he said, and added: "If the situation in the air is good, the situation on the ground will also change."

Budrys further reaffirmed that they are not alone on "this bilateral path," confirming full US involvement.

"Taking into account how we are working in Brussels and with other allies, we will define our next steps within the government. My strong recommendation is not to follow what they are trying to impose on us," he added.

In retaliation for the border closing, Lukashenko signed a decree prohibiting Polish and Lithuanian trucks from operating in the country until the end of 2027.





