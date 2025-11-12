Italy signals 'commitment' in shaping future of Middle East

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday said his country's role in the Middle East would be "important," as he attended the G7 Foreign Ministers Summit, which opened Tuesday in Canada.

"Italy's commitment in the Middle East will be important, we'll see what kind of commitment it will be: it could be training the Palestinian police, it could be making a strong contribution to the civil administration," Tajani told ANSA news agency on the sidelines of the summit.

He emphasized that Italy will "certainly be constructive," highlighting the country's decision to invest €60 million ($69 million) in reconstruction, the first five million of which were sent months ago.

"We must ensure that the truce in Gaza is consolidated and that all the aid and food supplies reach the population," Tajani added.

He also noted that their envoy, who has previously been in Jordan, Ramallah, Israel, and Egypt, will go to the US to ensure that Italy is "a protagonist" in the reconstruction phase and "in the phase that must be that of peace."

The Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point plan put forward by US President Donald Trump. Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The deal also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

TAJANI HOPES FOR CEASEFIRE IN SUDAN

To a question about the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan, Tajani said: "We hope to reach a ceasefire between the two sides."

"Italy is organizing significant aid: a plane and a ship with supplies for children will arrive in Port Sudan before Christmas," he added.

Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and the RSF have been locked in conflict, with regional and international mediations failing to bring an end. The war has killed thousands and displaced millions.



