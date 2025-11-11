European Parliament members endorse new 2040 climate goal

The European Parliament's Environment, Climate and Food Safety Committee on Monday adopted its position on a proposed amendment to the EU climate law, calling for a new intermediate target to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared with 1990 levels.

They backed new flexibilities for member states to meet emissions targets, including the use of domestic permanent carbon removals and enhanced sectoral flexibilities.

"From 2036, up to 5% of net emissions reductions could come from high-quality international carbon credits from partner countries, but the MEPs want assurances that this will be subject to robust safeguards. The Commission proposed up to 3%," a statement said.

The committee also supported postponing the start of the EU Emissions Trading System for buildings and road transport (ETS2) from 2027 to 2028.

The lawmakers called for a biennial progress review of the 2040 target, considering scientific data, technological developments, and EU competitiveness. Based on the review, the Commission could propose adjustments to the 2040 target or additional measures to safeguard the EU's social and economic cohesion.

The lawmakers emphasized that the green transition should go hand in hand with improving EU competitiveness.

The European Parliament is expected to vote on the position during its plenary session on Nov. 13, after which negotiations with EU member states on the final law can begin.

The European Climate Law currently sets a legally binding EU target of at least a 55% reduction in net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, alongside the 2050 climate neutrality goal.



