New far-right francophone party named after Trump launched in Belgium

A new far-right francophone political party named after US President Donald Trump is being founded in Belgium in the runup to the country's 2029 federal and European elections, according to local media.

The party, which is actually called Trump — an acronym for Tous Reunis pour l'Union des Mouvements Populistes (All United for the Union of Populist Movements) — is presented by its leadership as the continuation of the recently dissolved Chez Nous movement and, more broadly, Belgium's former National Front.

The party's formation was first reported by Brussels-based news outlet Bruzz.

Salvatore Nicotra, former National Front chair, heads the new movement. Its executive committee includes Emanuele Licari, previously on the electoral list of the Flemish far-right Vlaams Belang in Brussels before being dismissed for openly "glorifying" fascism.

Nicotra said naming the party after Trump was intentional. "Donald Trump is the symbol of populism. He immediately shows what we stand for," he told Bruzz.

Describing the movement as a "right-wing populist party with a social dimension," Nicotra said about 40% of its platform aligns with the Workers' Party of Belgium (PTB), another 40% with Vlaams Belang, and the remaining 20% is distinct to the group.

Unlike Vlaams Belang, which advocates Flemish separatism, Nicotra said the new party promotes a unitary vision of Belgium.

The Trump party intends to compete in the 2029 federal and European elections and is also considering fielding candidates at the regional and municipal levels.

Its official inauguration is scheduled for Nov. 30.