Angola, India seek broader cooperation in various economic fields

The presidents of Angola and India agreed Sunday to boost bilateral ties by diversifying trade and investment in new fields like technology, energy and defense.

The decision came as President Droupadi Murmu made the first-ever state visit by an Indian head of state to Angola, in which she jointly addressed a news conference in the capital Luanda with President Joao Lourenco.

Her visit will be followed by a trip to Botswana.

Murmu noted the thriving energy trade partnership between the two countries, saying Angola played an important role in India's energy sector and that her country looked forward to deepened cooperation under the broader framework of the India-Africa Forum Summit.

She also welcomed Angola's decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), a treaty-based intergovernmental organization headquartered in India focused on conserving seven big cat species -- tigers, lions, leopards, snow leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, and pumas -- and the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA).

Lourenco said separately that the partnership between the two states was etched in mutual trust, respect and a shared vision of prosperity for the peoples of the two countries.

He called for the speedy implementation of the several memoranda of understanding signed Sunday between the two countries on fisheries, aquaculture and marine resources and cooperation in consular matters.

Lourenco hailed India's expertise in health, aerospace and defense systems, saying cooperation with that country in the fields would be beneficial to India.



