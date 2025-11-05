Germany bans Islamist group Muslim Interaktiv

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has banned the Islamist group Muslim Interaktiv.



The ministry wrote in a statement that the group rejects the principles of democracy and the rule of law in a display of an anti-constitutional attitude. The association will be dissolved and its assets confiscated.



Additionally, investigations are under way into the associations Generation Islam and Realität Islam, the ministry said.



Authorities searched properties in Hamburg, Berlin and Hesse early on Wednesday in connection with the ban and the investigations.



