Belgium calls emergency security meeting after drones disrupt Brussels Airport

Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever on Wednesday called an emergency meeting of the National Security Council after multiple drones were spotted over Brussels Airport and two military air bases, forcing flight suspensions.

Interior and Security Minister Bernard Quintin said the situation "requires a coordinated, national approach," emphasizing that the safety of passengers and staff remains the government's top priority, Belga news agency reported.

The exact timing of the Security Council meeting has not yet been announced.

The National Crisis Centre has been activated to coordinate the response after drones were detected over Brussels Airport as well as the Kleine-Brogel and Florennes military air bases, both key installations of the Belgian Air Force.

Flights at Brussels Airport were suspended twice late Tuesday after three drones were observed in the area. The airport confirmed Wednesday morning that 40 flights had been canceled while several others faced delays.

Local police also confirmed drone sightings over the military bases, but said the aircraft could not be intercepted.

This is the first time air traffic at Brussels Airport has been halted due to drone activity, an issue that has become increasingly common across Europe. Similar incidents have recently disrupted operations at airports in Copenhagen, Oslo, Aalborg, and Munich.





