Russian attacks kill 6 in Ukraine, including 2 children: officials

Russia fired a wave of drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight Saturday to early Sunday, killing six people including two children, and cutting power to tens of thousands, officials said.

"Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Six people died, including two children," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Telegram.

A Russian attack on the southern Zaporizhzhia region meanwhile left almost 58,000 households without electricity, the region's governor Ivan Fedorov said.