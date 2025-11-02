Russian attacks kill 6 in Ukraine, including 2 children: officials

 Contact Us
Russian drone and missile strikes on Ukraine overnight killed six people, including two children, and left tens of thousands without power across several regions, Ukrainian officials said.

Published November 02,2025
Russia fired a wave of drones and missiles at Ukraine overnight Saturday to early Sunday, killing six people including two children, and cutting power to tens of thousands, officials said.

"Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa regions. Six people died, including two children," the office of Ukraine's prosecutor general said on Telegram.

A Russian attack on the southern Zaporizhzhia region meanwhile left almost 58,000 households without electricity, the region's governor Ivan Fedorov said.