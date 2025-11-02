Iraq voices support for Türkiye in dialogue with PKK for comprehensive solution

 Contact Us
"Iraq supports dialogue between Türkiye and the PKK and hopes for a solution that satisfies all sides," Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Sunday told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as cited by the state news agency INA.

Published November 02,2025
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussei (AA File Photo)

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein vowed support for Türkiye in its ongoing dialogue with the PKK/YPG terror group to reach a comprehensive solution in the region.

"Iraq supports dialogue between Türkiye and the PKK and hopes for a solution that satisfies all sides," Hussein told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as cited by the state news agency INA.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened a congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, for an end to their decades of attacks.

The terrorist group announced withdrawing from Türkiye on Oct. 26.

Describing Baghdad-Ankara relations as "historic," Hussein said his discussions with Fidan focused on the water file, "which represents a vital and mutual interest for both countries."

The minister said that Iraq and Türkiye have 26 memoranda of understanding across various fields, and a document on the framework for managing shared water resources will be signed in the upcoming hours.

Türkiye and Iraq share deep historical and cultural ties, strengthened through the 2009 High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, with trade being a key area of their collaboration.