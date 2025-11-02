Iraq voices support for Türkiye in dialogue with PKK for comprehensive solution

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein vowed support for Türkiye in its ongoing dialogue with the PKK/YPG terror group to reach a comprehensive solution in the region.

"Iraq supports dialogue between Türkiye and the PKK and hopes for a solution that satisfies all sides," Hussein told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as cited by the state news agency INA.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened a congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, for an end to their decades of attacks.

The terrorist group announced withdrawing from Türkiye on Oct. 26.

Describing Baghdad-Ankara relations as "historic," Hussein said his discussions with Fidan focused on the water file, "which represents a vital and mutual interest for both countries."

The minister said that Iraq and Türkiye have 26 memoranda of understanding across various fields, and a document on the framework for managing shared water resources will be signed in the upcoming hours.

Türkiye and Iraq share deep historical and cultural ties, strengthened through the 2009 High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, with trade being a key area of their collaboration.