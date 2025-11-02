Israeli police say missing top military attorney found alive after hours of search

Israeli police said Sunday that outgoing Military Advocate General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi was found alive hours after she went missing.

According to Israel's public broadcaster KAN, police located Tomer-Yerushalmi in good health.

She was dismissed on Saturday over the leak of a video showing the torture of Palestinian detainees at the notorious Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel.

Channel 12 reported that Tomer-Yerushalmi had been missing since the morning, while KAN said Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir instructed army forces to make every possible effort to find her.

The broadcaster added that she left a suicide note at her home, without giving further details.

The leaked footage sparked widespread outrage locally and internationally. Tomer-Yerushalmi said she took "responsibility for publishing media materials to counter false propaganda by Israeli army officials."

There are over 10,000 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons, including women and children, who face torture, starvation, and medical neglect that has claimed the lives of several detainees, according to Israeli and Palestinian human rights organizations.