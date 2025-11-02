Pentagon chief vows to deepen ties with Vietnam

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pledged to deepen ties with Vietnam as he met with Vietnamese President Luong Cuong in Hanoi, the country's capital, on Sunday.

Hegseth told Cuong that "Vietnam is of great significance to" US President Donald Trump, as the two countries marked 30 years of diplomatic relations this year.

"Our partnership and friendship have grown, and now it is a comprehensive strategic partnership. Our military relations and civilian relations are at the best level they've ever been," Hegseth said.

"I think we have a great deal of cooperation and friendship in front of us, and we come here to deepen that cooperation to ensure a stable, free, and secure Indo-Pacific that is mutually beneficial for the interests of both the United States and Vietnam," he added.

Hegseth arrived in Vietnam on Sunday after departing from Malaysia to hold meetings with Cuong and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang.

He is expected to visit South Korea on Monday to hold a bilateral meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back.