Turksat signs global partnership deal with Chinese operators

Turksat has signed a cooperation agreement with leading Chinese operators ChinaSat and Spacesail, according to a recent statement from Türkiye's sole satellite operator.

The deal includes the development of new technologies in global in-flight Internet connectivity, maritime communications, terrestrial mobility solutions, communications in disasters and emergencies, and multi-orbit services, as well as offering joint satellite services to various markets.

ChinaSat, China's largest satellite operator, and Spacerail are working on multi-orbit solutions, and when their efforts are combined with Turksat, the deal will expand the coverage area of satellite communications services in Türkiye and around the world.

Aero Link, an aviation data service provider, and SinoSat, a satellite company, will collaborate as solution partners on the high-capacity services that will be developed as part of the agreement.

Turksat CEO Ahmed Hamdi Atalay said the agreement will broaden the operator's sphere of influence in the global satellite communications market, and the jointly developed solutions will meet the needs of fast, secure, and uninterrupted communications infrastructure while also contributing to competition.

The collaboration between Turksat and Spacesail, which involves multi-orbit systems, will lead to the development of high-capacity and low-latency solutions that use a combination of geostationary Earth orbit and low Earth orbit infrastructures to enable flexible and uninterrupted communications in energy, mining, maritime, and aviation.





