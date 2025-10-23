Zelenskyy welcomes new US sanctions on Russia’s oil giants

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday welcomed new US sanctions on Russia's top oil producers, calling them a "fair and absolutely deserved step" toward achieving peace.

"The new US sanctions against Russia's oil giants are a clear signal that prolonging the war and spreading terror come at a cost," Zelenskyy said on Telegram, expressing gratitude to President Donald Trump and his administration for what he called a "resolute and well-targeted decision."

"It is precisely pressure on Russia that will be effective for achieving peace, and sanctions are one of its key components," he said, adding that "a reliable and lasting peace has no alternative."

The US imposed new sanctions Wednesday on Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, citing what it called Moscow's "lack of serious commitment" to a peace process to end the Ukraine war.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the measures target Russia's energy sector to "degrade the Kremlin's ability to raise revenue for its war machine" and "support its weakened economy."





