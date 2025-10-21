UKRAINES PARLIAMENT EXTENDS MARTIAL LAW FOR 90 DAYS

 Contact Us
Ukraine's parliament extends martial law for 90 days

Ukraine’s parliament has extended martial law for another 90 days until February 3, 2026, continuing measures amid the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv conflict.

Published October 21,2025
Ukraine's parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Tuesday extended the term of martial law in the country for another 90 days until Feb. 3, 2026.

The relevant decision was published by the parliamentary press service.

"In Ukraine, the period of martial law is extended starting from Nov. 5, 2025, at 5:30 am (0230GMT) for 90 days," reads the statement.

It clarifies that the extension was approved by Ukrainian lawmakers on Tuesday after consultation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Martial law has been in effect in Ukraine since the Moscow-Kyiv conflict started on Feb. 24, 2022. On Feb. 25 of the same year, Zelenskyy signed a decree introducing general mobilization. Since then, martial law and universal conscription have been extended every 90 days.