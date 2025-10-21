Poland, Sweden sign defense pact to boost arms cooperation

Poland and Sweden have pledged to deepen defense cooperation, signing a memorandum on Tuesday to strengthen collaboration in arms production, procurement, and training.

The agreement was signed as officials from both countries met in Warsaw for the Polish-Swedish Defense Industry Forum.

Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz and Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said the partnership has grown significantly since Sweden joined NATO in 2024.

According to them, the memorandum aims to enhance cooperation between the two countries' defense sectors and expand joint initiatives in areas such as arms production and military training.