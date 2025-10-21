60 investigators still searching for suspects behind Louvre heist

French police officers patrol in front of the Louvre Museum after it was robbed, with the Louvre Pyramid designed by Ieoh Ming Pei in the background, in Paris on October 19, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Sixty investigators are still searching for four suspects who escaped with "priceless" jewelry in a Louvre heist, the Le Figaro newspaper reported Tuesday.

The investigators from the specialized unit BRB are searching for the suspects, while possible DNA on items left behind by the thieves could help move the investigation forward.

Investigators have found a motorcycle helmet belonging to one of the suspects, a glove in a basket lift, along with a helmet and keys, according to information obtained by the Le Parisien newspaper.

One of the leads investigated by BRB is a basket lift that was reportedly stolen from its owner, based in the commune of Louvres in northern Val-d'Oise, who had put it up for sale on the French resale site Leboncoin.

The supposed buyers allegedly assaulted the owner and fled with the lift without paying. He filed a complaint about the theft on Oct. 10, Le Figaro reported.

The suspects burglarized the Galerie d'Apollon at the iconic Louvre Museum on Sunday in less than seven minutes.

They used a vehicle-mounted mechanical lift to reach a balcony near the River Seine, where two of the thieves entered the gallery by cutting through the window with power tools.

They stole "eight objects of priceless heritage value," according to the Culture Ministry, but dropped Empress Eugenie's crown, that was damaged on the escape route.