UK expresses deep concern over 'escalation' in Gaza despite ceasefire

The British foreign secretary said on Sunday that the escalation in Gaza is "deeply concerning" and urged humanitarian aid to be delivered to the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"The escalation today in Gaza is deeply concerning," Yvette Cooper wrote on the US social media company X, after at least 23 Palestinians were killed in a series of Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

She added: "The ceasefire must hold and humanitarian aid must get through to those in need."

Cooper also called on parties to uphold US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza.

The new Israeli attacks came shortly after the Israeli army claimed that its troops came under attack in the southern city of Rafah.

The Israeli army said earlier that it had begun a series of strikes against Hamas targets in southern Gaza in response to what it called "the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement."

Hamas has denied any involvement in attacks or clashes in Rafah, stressing its commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 8, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed nearly 68,200 people and injured more than 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.