Germany to send military personnel to support Gaza ceasefire monitoring

Germany will deploy three military personnel to support monitoring of the Gaza ceasefire through a US-led coordination center in Israel, the Defense Ministry has announced.

"The German government supports the 20-point plan and the peace process for Gaza by helping to stabilize the ceasefire and implement the agreed measures," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

For the initial phase, the Bundeswehr will dispatch two staff officers and a brigadier general from the Operational Command next week. They will serve uniformed but unarmed at the Civil Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southern Israel, the ministry said.

The US-led CMCC's responsibilities include monitoring the Gaza ceasefire, clearing war debris, and coordinating humanitarian aid. The center will also oversee the integration, training, and logistical support of the planned multinational peacekeeping force.

The statement noted that the CMCC has already begun operations with around 200 American soldiers and is led by a US three-star general.

The deployment does not require authorization from the German parliament, "as no involvement in armed operations is expected," the ministry said.

The announcement follows German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's earlier commitment to provide strong political, financial, and technical support for the Gaza ceasefire plan while stopping short of committing troops to the planned International Stabilization Force.

World powers and regional actors endorsed US President Donald Trump's 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan during a summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, last Monday, with implementation currently underway despite several recent violations by the Israeli army.

In the plan's first phase, Hamas released 20 Israeli captives while Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli troops have begun withdrawing from densely populated areas, and humanitarian aid has started arriving in the Gaza Strip.

Later phases of the plan include demilitarizing Hamas, establishing a temporary technocratic governing mechanism, and deploying an International Stabilization Force to ensure border security.

Over the past two years, the Israeli military has waged a war in Gaza, killing nearly 68,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—and wounding nearly 170,000, according to local health authorities.

Last month, a UN independent international commission of inquiry concluded that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip. The siege and blockade on aid have triggered a famine that has killed hundreds of Palestinians in recent months.





