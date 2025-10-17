Bomb explodes outside Italian journalist’s home near Rome

A bomb exploded outside the home of Italian journalist Sigfrido Ranucci near Rome, damaging two cars.

Ranucci, host of the investigative TV program Report, said on Instagram that "two explosive devices destroyed cars parked in front of a house in Campo Ascolano, just outside Rome," adding that "the explosions were so powerful they shook the entire neighborhood."

One of the vehicles belonged to his daughter, who had left the area just 20 minutes before the blast.

Police, DIGOS officers, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, while anti-mafia prosecutors in Rome launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as criminal damage aggravated by mafia methods, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

"This was a rudimentary device, but we must now determine the type of explosive," Ranucci said, adding that he and his family have faced "numerous threats" over the years.

The journalist has lived under police protection since 2014 following death threats linked to his investigations into organized crime.

Defense Minister Guido Crosetto denounced the attack as "a very serious, cowardly, and unacceptable act," saying it "strikes at the very freedom of information."

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also expressed "full solidarity with journalist Sigfrido Ranucci and the strongest condemnation of the serious act of intimidation," stressing that "freedom and independence of information are essential values of our democracy."

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini described the event as "of unprecedented and unacceptable gravity," extending his solidarity to Ranucci and his family.

National broadcaster Rai, where Ranucci works, also issued a statement calling the attack "a serious and cowardly act of intimidation." Rai CEO Giampaolo Rossi said the company "stands by Ranucci" and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding journalistic freedom.

Authorities said the Anti-Mafia Directorate (DDA) in Rome, led by prosecutor Carlo Villani under the coordination of deputy prosecutor Ilaria Calo, is handling the case.

The explosion caused significant damage to both vehicles and nearby property but resulted in no injuries.

Ranucci, a prominent investigative journalist, has long been known for exposing corruption and organized crime in Italy. In recent months, he reported receiving new threats, including the discovery of P38 bullets outside his home and suspicious surveillance attempts.





