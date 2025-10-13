Former French President Sarkozy set to start prison sentence on Oct. 21: Report

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will be imprisoned on Oct. 21 at La Sante prison in Paris, following his conviction for "criminal conspiracy" in the Libyan financing case, BFMTV broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a source close to the case.

La Sante prison, located in Paris' 14th arrondissement, has a section for vulnerable inmates where Sarkozy could be held, given his age, 70, and high-profile status, according to the report.

On Sept. 15, Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiracy in a case involving Libyan financing of his 2007 election campaign. At the time, his immediate arrest was not ordered, but he was later summoned to learn when and where he would serve his sentence.

The court found Sarkozy, who denied all wrongdoing, guilty of criminal conspiracy but acquitted him of corruption and illegal financing charges.

The prosecution characterized an alleged 2005 agreement between Sarkozy, then-interior minister, and then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi—a pariah in the West—as a "pact of corruption inconceivable, unheard of, and indecent."

Sarkozy was elected France's president in 2007 and served in the post until 2012.