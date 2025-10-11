Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as French premier

French President Emmanuel Macron reappointed Sebastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister late Friday, four days after his resignation on Monday.

Lecornu is tasked with forming a new government, the Elysee Palace said in a brief statement.

The decision came after negotiations with leaders different political parties.

"I accept out of duty the mission entrusted to me by the President of the Republic: to do everything possible to ensure France has a budget by the end of the year and to address the daily concerns of our fellow citizens," Lecornu wrote on US social media company X.

Reiterating the need to put an end to the political crisis "which exasperates the French people," he vowed to do everything he can to "fulfill" the mission.

"All the issues discussed during the consultations of recent days will be open to parliamentary debate: members of parliament and senators will be able to take responsibility, and debates must run their full course," Lecornu added.

He said restoring France's public finances will remain a priority, stressing that "no one will be able to evade this necessity."

"All ambitions are legitimate and useful, but those who join the government must commit to setting aside any presidential ambitions for 2027. The new government team must embody renewal and a diversity of expertise," Lecornu added.

French politics has been in turmoil since a snap election in mid-2024, which resulted in a hung parliament and more seats for the far right.

The left-wing LFI's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard, described Lecornu's reappointment as a "new slap in the face to the French people from an irresponsible man drunk on his own power."

"The Lecornu II government, appointed by an Emmanuel Macron more isolated and out of touch than ever at the Elysee, is a bad joke, a democratic disgrace, and an humiliation for the French people," RN leader Jordan Bardella also wrote on X.

Vice-President of LFI Mathilde Panot, wrote on the same platform: "Never has a President governed with such disgust and anger. Lecornu, who resigned on Monday, was reappointed by Macron on Friday. Macron is delaying the inevitable: his departure."

Panot mentioned that she would ask left-wing parliamentarians to sign the motion of censure they would submit to the Assembly against the government and a proposal for Macron's dismissal.

The leader of the Green Party (EELV), Marine Tondelier, said she was "stunned" by Lecornu's reappointment as prime minister in a post on X.

Fabien Roussel, the general secretary of the French Communist Party (PCF), called Macron's decision to reappoint Lecornu as prime minister "an unacceptable choice" on the same platform.

Jordan Bardella, the general secretary of the far-right National Rally (RN), described Lecornu's second appointment as "a disgrace for democracy" and "an insult to the French people" in a statement on X.

RN Vice-President Marine Le Pen noted that the dissolution of the Assembly was inevitable.

Lecornu was appointed prime minister after Francois Bayrou lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly on Sept. 8.

Bayrou, who unveiled a 2026 budget framework in July, was seeking support for a plan to save nearly €44 billion ($51 billion) as part of efforts to reduce France's soaring public debt, now at 115% of its GDP.

France has one of the EU's largest budget deficits at 5.8% of GDP.

Budget negotiations have been a major source of tension in French politics.

The failure to reach an agreement on the 2025 budget last year also led to the collapse of the Michel Barnier government in December after left-wing and far-right parties united behind a no-confidence motion.





