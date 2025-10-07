Kosovo premier accuses Serbia of meddling in weekend local elections

Kosovo's prime minister on Tuesday accused Serbia of interfering in his country's local elections this weekend by promising jobs and financial aid to influence voters.

Speaking at a Cabinet meeting, Albin Kurti said recent actions by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and other officials amount to "direct interference" in Kosovo's electoral process.

He claimed Belgrade is using "employment promises, financial support, and social aid as tools of conditioning and blackmail" to sway voters in areas with large ethic Serb populations.

"Interference in another country's elections constitutes a violation of that nation's democracy and sovereignty," Kurti said, calling the Serbian actions more serious than Russian meddling in European elections.

Kurti also urged the European Union to condemn and sanction Serbia over its alleged attempts to influence the local elections, which are set to be held on Sunday.

Vucic recently announced that Serbia plans to employ an additional 400 people in healthcare institutions operating in Kosovo.

Although Kosovo authorities have shut down several Serbian institutions' offices in recent months, Belgrade-linked entities continue to operate in education and healthcare sectors, particularly in Serb-populated regions.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, and it is recognized by some 119 countries worldwide, including Türkiye. Serbia, however, still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

Areas of northern Kosovo, near the border with Serbia, tend to have large ethnic Serb populations.





