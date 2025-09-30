Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine said on Tuesday that a Russian overnight drone strike had killed a family of four in the northeastern Sumy region.

Oleg Grygorov, the head of the regional military administration, said Russian forces had hit a residential building in the village of Chernechchyna, in the Krasnopillia community.

"A couple with two young children lived in this house. Unfortunately, no one managed to escape," Grygorov wrote on the Telegram platform.

"Rescuers (recovered) the bodies of four deceased people from under the rubble -- parents and their sons, six and four years old," he said.

"This is a terrible and irreparable loss for the entire community and the region."

Russia's defence ministry said it had "intercepted and destroyed" 81 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The governor of Volgograd, Andrey Bocharov, said the Russian military had repelled a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack over the southern region.

"According to preliminary information, there was no damage to structures or injuries," Bocharov said.