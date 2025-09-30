Man tears up copies of Quran inside mosque in France

A man stormed into a mosque in the central French city of Clermont-Ferrand, tore up copies of the Quran, vandalized the premises and issued threats in front of worshippers, authorities and the Paris Grand Mosque said.

In a statement on US social media company X on Monday, the Paris Grand Mosque expressed its "deepest dismay" over the attack, calling it an "unacceptable" act of hatred targeting Muslims.

The mosque urged French authorities to take strong measures against the perpetrator and warned of the growing wave of anti-Muslim acts across the country.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident and are seeking the perpetrator.





































































