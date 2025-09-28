French foreign minister says Tel Aviv policies put Israelis’ security at risk

France's outgoing Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Sunday the Israeli government's current policies endanger its own people and obstruct efforts to free hostages, warning of possible European sanctions if Tel Aviv continues blockades and resists peace efforts.

Barrot told the broadcaster TF1 Info that Israel's policies jeopardize the security of Israelis and remain an "obstacle" to the release of hostages.

"We will not achieve peace, we will not achieve stability in the Middle East without the Israeli government contributing," he said.

Barrot urged Israel to lift the humanitarian blockade on Gaza, end its financial pressure on the Palestinian Authority, and stop restricting media coverage from the enclave.

"All of this, the Israeli government must comply with, otherwise it obviously exposes itself to European sanctions that we could support," he said.

He warned it would be "illusory" to plan for Gaza's post-war future without a clear political path.

"The first step: the release of hostages, the ceasefire, the massive entry of humanitarian aid. The second step: a transitional administration in Gaza, an international stabilization mission ensuring the security of both Palestinians and Israelis, and organizing the disarmament of Hamas by an international force mandated by the United Nations," Barrot explained.

When asked which countries would contribute to the "international force," he answered that France would contribute but "not necessarily by being present on the ground as France."

SNAPBACK SANCTIONS ON IRAN



Barrot also addressed the re-imposition of UN sanctions on Iran, saying diplomacy remains open.

"The door of diplomacy remains open. We want to continue the dialogue that should allow us to move forward," he said. "It is in Iran's interest to pursue dialogue."

"So, sanctions are being reapplied today, but dialogue continues so that all security guarantees may be provided by Iran and our security interests may be truly ensured," he reaffirmed.

The sanctions — restored Sunday for the first time in a decade — were triggered by France, Germany and the UK, which accuse Tehran of violating nuclear obligations. They target dealings related to Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and are expected to hit its economy broadly.

RUSSIAN DRONE INCURSIONS



Barrot warned Moscow against further violations of NATO territory amid reports of Russian drone activity in Eastern Europe.

"Russia must not doubt it. The resolve of NATO allies, including the United States, is extremely firm and violations of NATO airspace, NATO territory and Europe will not go unpunished," he said.

Asked if NATO might shoot down drones, Barrot said that would depend on the circumstances of any new violation.

"It is obvious that we will do everything so that such violations do not happen again," Barrot added.

Several NATO members — including Poland, Romania and Estonia — have recently reported Russian drones or airspace breaches. Denmark temporarily closed airspace over several airports Thursday after drone sightings. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it "a hybrid war unfolding on Danish soil," while the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen rejected the accusations as "absurd speculations."

Moscow has denied any violations in Estonia, claimed the incident in Poland was unintentional, and dismissed the Romanian accusations as a Ukrainian provocation.