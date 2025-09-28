Afghan interim administration releases US citizen after Qatari mediation

Afghanistan's interim government announced on Sunday that another US citizen has been released following Qatari mediation.

Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi announced the release during a meeting with a US delegation led by Adam Boehler, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, in Kabul, the government's deputy spokesman Hamduullah Fitrat said in a statement posted on the US social media company X.

Muttaqi said the American national, Amir Amiry, had been released earlier on Sunday.

Amiry is the second US national released by the Taliban since March of this year. George Glezmann, a Delta Airlines mechanic, was released on March 20 after two and a half years in captivity in Afghanistan.

The move, he added, demonstrates that Kabul does not view issues involving foreign nationals from a political standpoint, and he emphasized that diplomacy provides avenues for resolution.

He also noted that the release of the American national is a positive step forward and thanked Qatar for its effective role in facilitating prisoner releases between the "IEA (Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan) and the US."

Boehler, for his part, welcomed Kabul's decision to release the American national, describing it as a positive development.

He also described the previous round of talks between the two sides as "constructive" and expressed hope that the dialogue would continue on the remaining issues.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed Amiry's release, calling the development "significant by the administration in Kabul."

Rubio said in a statement that President Donald Trump "will not rest until all our captive citizens are back home," as more Americans are "unjustly" detained in Afghanistan.

"Today, thanks to President Trump's leadership and commitment to the American people, the United States welcomes home US citizen Amir, who was wrongfully detained in Afghanistan," he further said.

Rubio expressed "sincere" gratitude to Qatar, whose strong partnership and tireless diplomatic efforts were vital to securing his release."

This homecoming, he went on to say, reflects the Trump Administration's "determination, reinforced by the President's recent Executive Order, to protect US nationals from wrongful detention abroad."

QATARI MEDIATION



In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said Qatar "announced that it facilitated the release of American citizen Amir Amiri, who had been detained in Afghanistan," confirming that "he is currently on his way to Doha and is expected to travel onward to the United States at a later time."

Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressed Qatar's "appreciation for the constructive cooperation extended by both the Afghan caretaker government and the United States."

Qatar "remains committed to advancing mediation efforts aimed at achieving peaceful solutions to conflicts and complex international issues," added the minister.

"This development serves as a significant step toward encouraging direct dialogue and enhancing communication channels between parties, ultimately contributing to mutual understanding and fostering a more positive atmosphere for addressing outstanding issues," concluded Al Khulaifi.

Notably, Qatar also mediated the release of a British couple from detention in Afghanistan early this month.