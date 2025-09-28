Sertaç Şanlı joins Dubai Basketball on 1-year contract

Dubai Basketball announced Sunday the signing of Turkish center Sertaç Şanlı until the end of the season.

"Known for his size, skill, and leadership, Şanlı will bring valuable depth and experience to Dubai Basketball's frontcourt as the club prepares for its historic EuroLeague debut," the UAE club said in a statement.

Şanlı, 34, is the first player to win the EuroLeague championship with both Turkish clubs, Anadolu Efes and Fenerbahçe Beko.

Meanwhile, Dubai Basketball, founded in 2023, is a newly established professional franchise competing in the EuroLeague and the Adriatic Basketball Association (ABA) League for the 2025/26 season.