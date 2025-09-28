UN reinstates dozens of Iran-related sanctions after 'snapback' mechanism triggered

The United Nations Security Council holds a meeting on Iran at UN headquarters on September 19, 2025, in New York. (AFP File Photo)

The UN reinstated dozens of sanctions against Iran on Sunday after three European countries triggered a "snapback" mechanism, restoring restrictions that had been suspended for nearly a decade.

The sanctions target 43 individuals and 78 entities previously listed before July 2015, when the Iran nuclear deal was signed.

France, Germany and the UK invoked the "snapback" mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on Sunday, which requires sanctions to be restored within 30 days if Iran fails to meet its obligations.

After US and Israeli attacks on Iran earlier this year, Tehran suspended cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, alleging that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was biased against it.

The sanctions were reimposed for the first time in a decade on Sunday after the three countries accused Tehran of violating its nuclear obligations.

The measures ban dealings related to Tehran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs and are expected to have wider effects on the country's economy.