Spanish king demands immediate end to Gaza 'massacre' at UN General Assembly

Spain's King Felipe VI speaks during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City on September 24, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Spanish King Felipe VI on Wednesday urged the international community to act "now" to stop the "massacre" in Gaza as he addressed the UN General Assembly.

"We cry out, implore, and demand that this massacre stop now," he said.

The king urged the Israeli government to "unreservedly apply international humanitarian law throughout Gaza and the West Bank."

Felipe VI also called for immediate humanitarian access, a guaranteed cease-fire, and the release of all hostages.

Highlighting the duty of nations, he said: "The international community must assume its responsibility to quickly realize a viable two-state solution."

He pointed to Spain's recognition of the state of Palestine in May as part of a growing momentum at the UN.

"This must help achieve a just and definitive regional peace, based on the implementation of United Nations resolutions," the king added.