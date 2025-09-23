Recognizing Palestinian state possible hostages freed, Hamas leaves Gaza: Italian premier

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday that recognizing a Palestinian state is possible if the hostages are released and Hamas leaves Gaza.

Meloni told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly that the ruling majority will propose recognizing Palestine in exchange for the release of hostages and the exclusion of Hamas from Gaza, according to Rai News.

She also hoped that the opposition would support the motion in parliament.

Luxembourg, Belgium, Andorra, France, Malta, Monaco, and San Marino recognized the state of Palestine on Monday during a high-level summit in New York ahead of the UN General Assembly.

The move came a day after Britain, Canada, Australia, and Portugal announced recognition, raising the total number of countries recognizing Palestine to 159 out of 193 UN member states since the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat proclaimed the state from Algiers in 1988.