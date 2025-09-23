Croatia: Recognizing Palestine is a right, not a reward

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said recognizing the state of Palestine is a right of the Palestinian people, not a reward, and stressed that Croatia should follow suit.

"This is not a reward; it is their right. Croatia should do the same. The timing depends on when the government forwards the proposal to parliament, but I will support it," Milanovic told reporters in the US, where he is attending the UN General Assembly.

According to the public broadcaster Voice of Croatia, Milanovic underlined that recognition of Palestine stems from UN resolutions.

"Palestine must be recognized; this is their right. Israel will continue killing; this is a deadly regime, because they have decided they can do so as long as they have a protector," he said.

The Croatian president said he agreed with the discussions at the UN High-Level International Conference on Finding a Solution to the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution. He added he did not expect much from US President Donald Trump's remarks at the UN.

"He will be against the recognition of Palestine; that is clear. Why this is so is harder for me to understand. How is it in America's interest to support such a Zionist regime? Until 1991, I understand, because of the Cold War. But everything that has happened since has been against U.S. interests, especially in terms of security," said Milanovic.

Milanovic also voiced concern over the global political climate, warning that world leaders are mishandling major crises.

"We live in difficult times, and the way the world handles problems is leading to further antagonism and possibly war," he said. "The times we live in today are unprecedented, depressing, and troubling. People in leadership positions, especially in Europe, are doing a very poor job and are generally not up to the task."

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Milanovic described it as a conflict between the United States and Russia, stressing that only those two powers could end it. He said Croatia must focus on protecting its own interests while avoiding overextension within NATO and the European Union.

"Croatia must remain loyal to the alliances it belongs to and respect the obligations it has undertaken, but it must never allow itself to be dragged into schemes or adventures it did not shape, because that is not solidarity. No one can demand that from us, and as far as I am concerned, they will not get it," he said.

Milanovic also criticized US policy, saying Washington's continued support for Israel does not serve American interests.

The Croatian president is scheduled to deliver a speech at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.





