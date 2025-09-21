Ex-French Premier Villepin accuses Macron of 'inaction' over Gaza crisis

Former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin on Sunday strongly criticized President Emmanuel Macron's response to the ongoing war in Gaza, warning that the head of state "will have to answer before the tribunal of history" for what he described as the inaction of French diplomacy.

Speaking in an interview with Radio J, de Villepin said Macron, like other European leaders, would be judged for failing to act decisively as Israel's ongoing offensive against Hamas has left tens of thousands dead and triggered a humanitarian disaster.

"Before history, they will have to explain why they did not do everything, why they did not dare to take certain steps when we know the extent of the disaster unfolding in Gaza," he said.

De Villepin, who served as prime minister and foreign minister under President Jacques Chirac, said Macron might also be held accountable "before international justice," but stressed that "the court of history" would be the ultimate judge.

Despite his criticism, de Villepin said he supported Macron's plan to recognize the state of Palestine at the UN on Monday, a move France will join alongside a dozen other countries.

"We French recognize a principle of law and a principle of justice. Some say it is purely symbolic. No, it is not purely symbolic," he insisted.

De Villepin dismissed criticism from the far-right National Rally party, which argued that recognition would be a victory for Hamas. "Hamas, from the start, has been playing against the political solution," he said.

The former prime minister also lamented that Macron's expected speech at the UN might be overshadowed by France's perceived lack of action in recent months to end the humanitarian crisis.

"Today we are witnessing ethnic cleansing, crimes committed daily by this government, and France is not doing everything it should," he said.

France and Saudi Arabia will co-chair on Monday a high-level UN meeting in New York on the recognition of the state of Palestine and efforts to revive the Middle East peace process.