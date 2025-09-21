Drone strike kills top official in Sudan’s Darfur as thousands flee El-Fasher

A senior government official and his wife were killed in western Sudan's North Darfur State, while thousands fled the regional capital El-Fasher amid escalating violence, officials and a UN agency said Sunday.

The North Darfur government confirmed that its secretary-general, Mohamedei Abdullah, and his wife were killed late Saturday when a drone struck their home in El-Fasher. Authorities accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of carrying out the attack.

Governor Al-Hafiz Bakhit Mohamed and members of his Cabinet mourned the couple, saying they were "martyred by an RSF drone missile."

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the report.

Meanwhile, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that at least 7,500 people were displaced from Abu Shouk camp and parts of El-Fasher between Sept. 17 and 19. The UN agency said the displaced civilians moved to other areas within the city and described the situation as "highly volatile and unpredictable."

On Friday, Sudan's army accused the RSF of bombing a mosque in El-Fasher, killing more than 75 worshippers. The RSF also did not respond to the accusation.

The RSF has maintained a siege on El-Fasher since May 10, 2024, despite repeated international warnings that battles in the city could severely undermine humanitarian operations across all five Darfur states.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.