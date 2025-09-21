Türkiye marks 75 years of ties with Latin America, Caribbean

Türkiye on Sunday marked the 75th anniversary of its diplomatic ties with nine Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) countries, hailing the progress made since relations were first established.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said it "proudly" celebrated relations with the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, and Venezuela.

Ankara said it is "very pleased" with the level of cooperation achieved so far, stressing that ties reflect Türkiye's strategy of building broad-based partnerships across the region.

The ministry noted that under the Latin America and Caribbean Action Plan, Türkiye has tripled its diplomatic footprint while trade has increased fifteenfold.

"Bilateral relations have diversified and deepened across a wide spectrum --including diplomatic, political, economic, humanitarian and cultural dimensions -- and our presence in regional organizations has become prominent," it said, adding that Türkiye would continue to expand cooperation "in the mutual interests and prosperity of our peoples."

EXPANDING PRESENCE



Türkiye's outreach policy toward the LAC region was first set in 1998 and updated in 2006, declared the "Year of Latin America and the Caribbean" in Türkiye. At the time, Ankara had just six embassies in the region. By February 2025, that number had grown to 19 embassies and one consulate general, following the opening of an embassy in Managua, Nicaragua.

As of this year, LAC countries have 18 embassies and eight consulates-general in Türkiye, reflecting deepening ties.

DIPLOMATIC MOMENTUM



Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has been at the forefront of Türkiye's outreach. In 2024, he traveled to Brazil for the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, visited Venezuela and Mexico, held talks in Ankara with Cuba's deputy prime minister, and met Panama's foreign minister during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He co-chaired the Türkiye-Venezuela Joint Cooperation Commission in May and hosted Brazil's foreign minister in June before joining President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November.

In 2025, Fidan hosted his Chilean and El Salvador counterparts in Türkiye and returned to Brazil in July to represent Erdoğan at the BRICS Summit.

AGREEMENTS AND PARTNERSHIPS



Türkiye has political consultation mechanisms with 19 countries in the region. It has also elevated relations to strategic partnerships with Brazil in 2010, Mexico in 2013 and Colombia in 2022. Agreements include investment promotion and protection deals with seven states, double taxation avoidance agreements with six, and free trade pacts with two. Military framework and defense industry cooperation agreements have also been signed.

DEFENSE AND SECURITY



Türkiye maintains military attaches in five LAC countries, strengthening defense cooperation and supporting modernization of local armed forces. In April 2024, defense firm ASELSAN opened its Latin America regional office in Santiago, Chile. Cooperation also covers efforts against drug trafficking and irregular migration.

TRADE AND INVESTMENT



Bilateral trade, worth around $1 billion in the early 2000s, had risen to $15.6 billion by the end of 2024. Türkiye operates trade offices and commercial attaches in 10 LAC countries, while 12 business councils under the Foreign Economic Relations Board work to increase investment.

CULTURAL AND EDUCATIONAL TIES



Turkish Airlines now flies to nine destinations in eight LAC countries. Demand for Turkish language and culture continues to rise, supported by the Yunus Emre Institute, the Türkiye Maarif Foundation, and the global reach of Turkish TV series.

Through the Türkiye Scholarships program, 625 students from the region have studied in Türkiye, including 294 currently enrolled. The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has carried out more than 500 projects in the region through two coordination offices.

Türkiye also contributes to the CARICOM Development Fund, the Organization of American States (OAS), the Caribbean Community, the Central American Integration System, and the UN Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti, as well as to the OAS mission supporting Colombia's peace process.