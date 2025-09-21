UK formally recognizes state of Palestine, premier announces

The UK officially recognizes the state of Palestine, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Sunday ahead of the UN General Assembly.

"In the face of the growing horror in the Middle East, we are acting to keep alive the possibility of the peace and the two-state solution," Keir Starmer said in a video statement.

He said that means a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state, adding: "At the moment, we have neither."

In July, the prime minister said the UK would recognize the state of Palestine this September unless the Israeli government takes "substantive steps."

It came after mounting pressure on the British government to announce the formal recognition.

Australia and Canada also announced formal recognition of Palestine earlier Sunday.

Previously, France, Luxembourg, and Malta announced similar plans to recognize Palestine at the UN General Assembly.

Ahead of the announcement, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy told the BBC that "now is the time to stand up for a two-state solution."

Meanwhile, the Israeli government labelled the UK move "absurd," ahead of Britain's announcement.