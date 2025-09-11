‘We will not be frightened by Russian drones': Polish president

President Karol Nawrocki said Thursday that Poland will not be frightened by Russian drones, following Moscow's suspected incursions into Polish airspace, according to the TVP World broadcaster.

"We are a nation that did not fear the Soviet soldier in 1920 ... we will not be frightened by Russian drones either," Nawrocki said at an air base in Poznan-Krzesiny.

Describing the incursions as a test of how Poland can respond under pressure and how NATO procedures respond to military threats, he said Poland has passed all of the tests.

"This success on Sept. 10 should awaken in us, in those responsible for Poland's future, in me as the President of Poland, in the prime minister, in the Polish government, in all of us, a sense of profound duty," said Nawrocki.

He reiterated the need for getting better prepared "for what may happen in the future."

The statement came one day after Poland shot down suspected Russian drones with the support of NATO aircraft, the first time a member of the alliance is known to have fired shots during Russia's war in Ukraine.

"At the request of the Operational Command of the Branches of the Armed Forces, air traffic restrictions will be introduced in the eastern part of Poland in the form of the restricted zone EP R129," the agency said in a statement.

Under the measures, flights from sunrise to sunset are prohibited in the restricted zone, except for manned aircraft operating under a flight plan with appropriate transponders and two-way communication with air authorities.

Military flights and other special-purpose operations are exempted.

"From sunset to sunrise, there is a total ban on flights, except for military aircraft," it added, noting that civilian unmanned aircraft are banned around the clock in the EP R129 zone.

The restrictions come amid heightened security concerns in the NATO member state after Wednesday's drone incident, which prompted Warsaw to step up coordination with allies.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its drones had carried out a large-scale strike on military targets in western Ukraine but denied any intention to hit Polish territory.





