Pakistani PM urges Muslim unity in Qatar visit

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, during a solidarity visit to Qatar after Israeli strikes in Doha, urged Muslim nations to unite against Israeli aggression and affirmed Pakistan’s support for Qatar’s sovereignty and regional peace efforts.

Published September 11,2025
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday urged the Muslim nations to unite against Israeli aggression.

During a "solidarity" trip to Qatar following Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas officials in Doha, Sharif emphasized: "Israel's brazen aggression in the Middle East must be stopped, and the Ummah (Muslim community) needs unity among its ranks in the face of Israeli provocations."

Sharif made these comments during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, according to state-run Pakistan TV.

Israeli warplanes on Tuesday launched airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in Doha, killing five group members. Hamas leadership survived the attack, which triggered global condemnation, slamming Israel for violating the sovereignty of Qatar.

"Such acts of Israeli aggression were clearly meant to undermine regional stability and threaten ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts," said Sharif.

Qatar will host an emergency Arab-Islamic summit on Sept. 14-15 to discuss the Israeli attack on Doha.

The Pakistani premier arrived in Qatar for a one-day visit to express "solidarity and regional unity" in the wake of Israeli airstrikes.

Sharif is accompanied by the defense and foreign ministers.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said the visit "underscores Pakistan's unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East."

The Pakistani prime minister lauded Qatar's "responsible, constructive, and mediatory role in efforts to bring peace in Gaza."

Soon after the Israeli attacks in Doha, Sharif said Pakistan called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council at Qatar's request.

Qatar warned Wednesday that it will not tolerate Israel's "reckless conduct."