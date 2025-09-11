Germany conducts nationwide emergency alert test

Germany conducted its annual nationwide emergency alert test on Thursday, sending warnings to millions of mobile phones and activating sirens across the country to enhance civil protection measures.

The test, known as "Warning Day," began at 11.00 am local time when authorities simultaneously activated multiple warning channels. These included mobile phone alerts, radio broadcasts, TV announcements, digital display boards, and sirens.

The exercise aims to test the effectiveness of Germany's crisis alert systems while also helping citizens become familiar with how emergency notifications would appear during real emergencies.

As part of the fifth annual nationwide emergency test, authorities introduced a new technology called Automatic Safety Alert (ASA), which delivers warnings to DAB+ digital radio devices. According to officials, this system offers a significant advantage because it remains operational even when mobile networks and internet connections are unavailable.

Germany's many regions have reinstalled or modernized sirens in recent years, reversing a trend that saw them dismantled after the Cold War. This renewed focus on emergency alert systems follows experiences from the devastating 2021 floods in the Ahr Valley and security concerns stemming from Russia's war against Ukraine.





