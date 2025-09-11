EU top diplomat Kallas hits back at predecessor Borrell over Gaza

The EU foreign policy chief on Wednesday said her predecessor Josep Borrell "achieved nothing at all" with Israel, defending her own record after months of criticism over the bloc's response to the war in Gaza.

"I achieved more with Israel than my predecessor ever did. With Borrell, there was nothing at all. We managed to get humanitarian aid into Gaza," Kaja Kallas told Spanish reporters, including El Pais.

"I would have liked to go further. I know it is insufficient, and the situation is catastrophic. I share the frustration of many Europeans, especially young people, but there was no consensus for more," she added.

Her comments came hours before European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, citing human rights concerns. The deal underpins nearly €30 billion ($35 billion) in annual trade.

Borrell had long sought such a suspension but faced opposition from member states, particularly Germany.

Kallas stressed that the EU executive cannot go beyond what member countries approve.

"You can use forceful language, but then Israel stops talking to the EU, as happened with my predecessor," she said. "What do we achieve with stronger words if member states will not approve the proposals?"

Borrell, who left office in July, has remained one of the most outspoken critics of EU policy on Gaza. In a recent speech at the Menendez Pelayo International University, he suggested that countries should take European institutions to court over their inaction on Israel and failure to uphold international treaties.

On Saturday, in an interview with Spanish broadcaster La Sexta, Borrell accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of trying to "eliminate a people physically" and criticized European governments for showing "a total lack of empathy toward the people of Palestine."

He also urged the EU to isolate Israel internationally as it did Russia after its war on Ukraine began.

Meanwhile, Kallas said her role is to bridge divisions among the 27 members.

"I represent countries that are tough on Netanyahu, but also those with a different approach," she said. "My impression is that you have to pressure Israel, but always with agreements and consensus … what matters is saving lives, not words."

Kallas also warned that Russia's war in Ukraine could last "at least two more years," pointing to Moscow's recent drone strikes on Poland as evidence of growing confidence.





